Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 33.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,309 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,034. The company has a market capitalization of $183.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

