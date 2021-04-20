Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0485 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $100,118.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00018687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00086640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.71 or 0.00642945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars.

