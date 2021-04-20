PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CFO Purchases $70,000.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 31,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,238. PHX Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

