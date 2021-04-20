Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Down 10%

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 113,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHVS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

