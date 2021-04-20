PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 843,300 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PGTI traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,537. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.49.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Recommended Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.