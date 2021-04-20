PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $14.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

PCG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

Shares of NYSE PCG remained flat at $$11.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

