Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €143.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFV. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €142.63 ($167.79).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

PFV opened at €173.40 ($204.00) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €159.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €164.99. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 12-month high of €192.80 ($226.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.44.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.