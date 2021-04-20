Peterson Wealth Management Purchases 4,610 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after acquiring an additional 324,281 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,285,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 183,108 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 577.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,604 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 244,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 142,397 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. 111,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,811. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.