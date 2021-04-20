PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $137.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.