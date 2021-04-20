Pentair (PNR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNR opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

