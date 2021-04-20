Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $116.21, but opened at $110.00. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $110.64, with a volume of 115,280 shares changing hands.

Specifically, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,057 shares of company stock worth $55,785,671 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,539.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

