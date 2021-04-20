Peercoin Reaches Market Cap of $25.17 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $25.17 million and approximately $146,924.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peercoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,890,338 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

