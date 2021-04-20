Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce $76.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.63 million and the highest is $79.09 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $269.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $586.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $509.40 million to $634.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter.

