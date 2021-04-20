Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 818,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 433,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

