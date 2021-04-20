PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $269.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.33 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.41 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

