Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

PH stock opened at $317.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $128.87 and a 52 week high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.