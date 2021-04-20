Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock opened at $366.96 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.33 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.