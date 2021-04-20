Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

WRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

