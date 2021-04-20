Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

NYSE:SIX opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

