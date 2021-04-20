Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after buying an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $57,658,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $18,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Insperity by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 139,355 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.83.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

