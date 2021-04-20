Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 125.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,585 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $394.70 million, a PE ratio of -125.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

