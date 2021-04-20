Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $313,000 Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.77.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.