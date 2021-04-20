Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.63

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.