Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $80.00 Average PT from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.85. 2,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,110. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $94.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

