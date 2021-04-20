Overstock.com’s (OSTK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 324.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in Overstock.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.