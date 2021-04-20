Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Position Lifted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

