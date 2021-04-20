OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Truist

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.88.

KIDS stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $193,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

