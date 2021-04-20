ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days. Approximately 16.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ORIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). On average, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $563,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,829 shares of company stock worth $9,102,446 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

