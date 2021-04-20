OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 14,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $603.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OGI. CIBC downgraded OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 527,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

