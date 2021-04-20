OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.38

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

OSUR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

The stock has a market cap of $668.38 million, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after buying an additional 203,155 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,299,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 562,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

