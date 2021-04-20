Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Oracle were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $247,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 47.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $78.94. 143,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,814,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

