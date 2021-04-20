OptionRoom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $877,803.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and approximately $877,803.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.93 or 0.00276001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004371 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023573 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.91 or 0.00910536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,561.00 or 0.99776532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.40 or 0.00615172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

