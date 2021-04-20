Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,609,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 400,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 63,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PSK stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.