Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 145.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $52.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

