Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 825 Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

