Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 490 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 193.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.81.

SQ stock opened at $245.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 389.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 962,260 shares of company stock worth $226,010,536. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

