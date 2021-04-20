Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 7,305 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.90. 385,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,954,289. The company has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

