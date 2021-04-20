Optas LLC Has $510,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Optas LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,119,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

VHT traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $237.52. 38,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,259. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $182.13 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

