Optas LLC Has $13.87 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Optas LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Square makes up about 4.4% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ traded up $5.46 on Tuesday, hitting $250.79. 120,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,822,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 389.42, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $22,281,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,260 shares of company stock worth $226,010,536. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.