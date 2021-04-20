Optas LLC Buys Shares of 3,862 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $54.24. 197,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,749,604. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $233.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

