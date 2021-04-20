Optas LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,327. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.41 and a twelve month high of $196.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.20 and a 200 day moving average of $163.01.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.88.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

