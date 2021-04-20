OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00063593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00087183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.20 or 0.00606715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00039772 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

