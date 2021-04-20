ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 87,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Insiders have acquired 94,031 shares of company stock worth $6,881,012 over the last three months.

Shares of ONTF opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.22 million.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

