Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Omeros worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in Omeros by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Omeros by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Omeros by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omeros by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omeros by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMER. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Omeros stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

