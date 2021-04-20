Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after buying an additional 521,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

