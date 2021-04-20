Omega Financial Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 102,343 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 567,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,420. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $57.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.