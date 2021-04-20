Omega Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 74,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,732. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

