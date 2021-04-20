Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of ONB opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

