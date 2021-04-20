Occidental Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,469,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $6,357,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

