Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Nxt-ID as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXTD opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Nxt-ID has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

